LONDON, March 13 Britain said it has sought to
become a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB), making it the first Western nation to embrace the
China-backed institution, but the United States reacted frostily
to the development.
The AIIB was launched in Beijing last year to spur
investment in Asia in transportation, energy, telecommunications
and other infrastructure. Analysts have said it could challenge
the Western-dominated World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
However, Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday that
the AIIB could complement work already done in the region by
those organizations.
Britain would meet other founding members this month to
agree on the principles of the bank's governance and
accountability arrangements, the ministry said.
Finance minister George Osborne said joining the bank would
boost the country's push to foster business and investment ties
with countries in the region, chief among them China.
"Joining the AIIB at the founding stage will create an
unrivalled opportunity for the UK and Asia to invest and grow
together," he said in a statement.
Britain's announcement was not welcomed in Washington.
A spokesman for the White House National Security Council
said the United States had concerns about whether the AIIB would
have sufficiently high standards on governance and environmental
and social safeguards.
"It is important to note that countries that become
prospective members of the AIIB will be responsible for the
standards adopted in the articles of agreement and their
implementation," the spokesman said.
"This is the UK's sovereign decision. We hope and expect
that the UK will use its voice to push for adoption of high
standards," he said.
China's Ministry of Finance said it welcomed Britain's
decision, and would consult with the AIIB's existing founding
members on its proposed entry.
"If all goes well, the UK will become a founding member of
the AIIB by the end of March," it said in a statement on its
website.
The articles of agreement of the AIIB, which will include
its shareholding and lending strategy, will not be finalised
until the end of 2015, Chinese officials have said.
Twenty one countries were represented at the announcement of
the bank in October - Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China,
India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar,
Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri
Lanka, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
Indonesia later said it would join, and China said earlier
this year the number of founder members had risen to 26.
But Japan, Australia and South Korea, the other notable
absentees in the region, have not yet announced any decision.
Japan, China's main regional rival, has the highest shareholding
in the Asian Development Bank along with the United States,
while Australian media said Washington put pressure on Canberra
to stay out.
Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan told reporters on
Thursday that South Korea was still in discussions with China
and other countries about its possible participation.
Sources in the finance ministry said South Korea is
undecided because its concerns about governance and operational
transparency had not been addressed.
One source, who has direct knowledge of the discussions,
said one of the concerns for South Korea was that the country
would not be given sufficient representation in the bank.
"China is reported to be holding 50 percent," the source
said. "And if that's the case, there's a likelihood that Korea
will end up being a minor member."
