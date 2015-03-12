(Corrects launch venue to Beijing in paragraph 2, not Shanghai)
LONDON, March 12 Britain said it will seek to
become a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB), a new regional body backed by China that has raised
concerns in the United States about governance standards.
The AIIB was launched in Beijing last year to spur
transportation, energy, telecommunication and other investment.
Analysts have said it could challenge the Western-dominated
World Bank and Asian Development Bank in the region.
However, Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday that
the AIIB could complement work already done in the region by
those organizations.
Britain, the first major Western country to apply to become
an AIIB member, would meet other founding members this month to
agree on the principles of the bank's governance and
accountability arrangements, the ministry said.
Finance minister George Osborne said joining the bank would
boost the country's push to foster business and investment ties
with countries in the region, chief among them China.
"Joining the AIIB at the founding stage will create an
unrivalled opportunity for the UK and Asia to invest and grow
together," he said in a statement.
Britain's announcement met with a frosty reception in
Washington.
A spokesman for the White House National Security Council
said the United States had concerns about whether the AIIB would
have sufficiently high standards on governance and environmental
and social safeguards.
"It is important to note that countries that become
prospective members of the AIIB will be responsible for the
standards adopted in the articles of agreement and their
implementation," the spokesman said.
"This is the UK's sovereign decision. We hope and expect
that the UK will use its voice to push for adoption of high
standards," he said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; additional reporting by David
Chance in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)