LONDON, June 21 British online fashion retailer
ASOS said on Saturday it had been forced to suspend
orders and take down its website following a fire at its main
warehouse.
ASOS, which warned earlier this month that its full-year
profits would miss forecasts by 30 percent, took the action
after the blaze broke out late on Friday at the warehouse in
Barnsley in northern England.
"Fortunately nobody was hurt but we are unable to take any
orders until we can ascertain the extent of the damage," ASOS
said in a statement.
Ten fire engines with more than 60 firefighters were sent to
tackle the blaze at its height at the 60,000 square metre
warehouse, South Yorkshire Fire Service said
"One fire engine is still there with thermal imaging cameras
to ensure it doesn't reignite," the fire service said on its
Twitter website. An investigation into the cause is due to
begin later on Saturday.
ASOS, a former darling of the retail sector, spooked
investors in March when it announced plans to spend on
infrastructure to meet future demand, at the expense of
short-term profits.
Its profit warning two weeks ago wiped 1.2 billion pounds
($2 billion) off its market value.
ASOS, which stands for As Seen on Screen, was founded in
2000 by current chief executive Nick Robertson, and has grown
rapidly as it met the demand for fast-changing fashions.
It is now investing to increase its offerings around the
world, with international sales making up around 60 percent of
the group total.
($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds)
