LONDON, Sept 9 The total assets managed by the members of UK trade body Investment Management Association (IMA) rose by 500 billion pounds ($806 billion) to 5 trillion pounds in 2013.

Over a third of the assets managed in the world's second largest asset management centre comes from pension funds, making them the largest client type for money manages in Britain, the trade body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The industry manages about 2 trillion pounds, or nearly 40 percent, of its assets on behalf of foreign clients, IMA found in its annual survey, rising from about 25 percent a decade ago. ($1 = 0.6203 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)