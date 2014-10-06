* FY pretax loss 25.4 million pounds
* Revenue up 12.6 percent to 519 mln stg
* Sells 4,200 cars in 2013 vs 3,800
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Oct 6 British sportscar maker Aston
Martin, famed for supplying James Bond's cars of choice, saw its
pretax loss fall by a third in 2013 on the back of rising sales
and said it had seen a small rebound in demand for high-end
autos.
Owned by Kuwaiti and Italian private equity groups, Aston
Martin has struggled in recent years, partly because unlike
other high-end British brands such as Volkswagen
-owned Bentley it is not owned by a wider group
capable of supplying investment.
The company, whose DB5 model was driven by Sean Connery's
Bond in movies including Thunderball, posted a pretax loss of
25.4 million pounds ($41 million) for 2013, down a third from
the year earlier, on revenue up 12.6 percent to 519 million.
Aston Martin said last year's economic uncertainty had
impacted its results and it was unclear when the full effects of
a more recent revival would be felt, though there had already
been some tentative positive signs in its own market.
"Global economies have continued to show uncertainty during
2013, however the high-luxury sports segment has experienced a
small recovery," the report filed on the website of British
commercial register Companies House read.
"As with all economic recoveries the precise timing and
nature of the recovery is uncertain."
Aston Martin, whose current range includes the Vantage and
the DB9, sold 4,200 cars last year, up from 3,800 in 2012.
Attempts to move back into the black are being led by former
Nissan executive Andy Palmer, who became chief
executive in September after nine leaderless months. However
Palmer has plenty of challenges ahead.
In February, Aston was forced to recall 17,590 cars after
discovering a Chinese supplier was using counterfeit plastic
material in its production of pedals, costing it 1.5 million
pounds. And a year ago its attempt to tap into the popularity of
city cars, the "Cygnet" model, was scrapped after poor sales.
In the United States, Aston is also battling to have the
coupe and convertible models of two of its vehicles be exempted
for several years from new side-impact safety rules which it
said would cause it "substantial economic hardship."
Chief Financial Officer Hanno Kirner told Reuters in May he
expected the marque to make a significant return to
profitability after 2016 thanks to a 500 million pound
investment programme.
(1 US dollar = 0.6257 British pound)
(Editing by David Holmes)