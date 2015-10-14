LONDON, Oct 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Outsourcing
group Serco has apologised to the British government for the
"inappropriate" use of a stretch limousine to transport asylum
seekers from temporary accommodation near London to Manchester,
330 kilometres (205 miles) away.
The luxury vehicle was used in July to pick up asylum
seekers from Longford, near Heathrow airport, where recent
arrivals have been held, and drive them to Manchester in the
northwest, British press reports said this week.
"The transport provided, on this one occasion in July, was
clearly inappropriate. There was no additional cost to the
taxpayer. We have apologised," Jenni Halliday, a Serco
spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister David Cameron said last month Britain would
take in 20,000 Syrian refugees over the next five years, a
figure criticised as inadequate by senior judicial figures on
Monday.
Asylum seekers arriving recently in Britain have included
Syrians, Eritreans and Sudanese, many of them making their way
to England via the "Jungle" camp near the French port of Calais.
Serco also manages Yarl's Wood, an immigration centre in
southern England, under a 70 million pound ($110 million)
contract, and runs immigration services in Australia.
"Our contractors are responsible for arranging the transport
of asylum seekers and bear the cost of doing so," Britain's
interior ministry said in a statement. "However, this incident
was totally inappropriate and Serco has apologised."
($1 = 0.6511 pounds)
