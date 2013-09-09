LONDON, Sept 9 The "submarine car" used in James
Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me" is up for sale in London on
Monday, 24 years after it was "discovered" in a U.S. storage
unit.
The white Lotus Esprit, which transformed into a submarine
during a sequence in the 1977 movie starring Roger Moore as 007,
is estimated to sell for up to 950,000 pounds ($1.48 million).
Known as "Wet Nellie" on the set of the film, the fully
operational submarine car was among the contents of a storage
unit in Long Island, New York which was bought by a couple in a
"blind" public auction in 1989.
Although six Esprit body shells were used in filming, only
one was converted into a "submarine car", RM Auctions said.
The car was placed in a pre-paid storage unit for 10 years
after filming. The contents of storage unit were sold sight
unseen in 1989 when rental payments for the unit fell into
delinquency.
"We have a great track record in selling incredible and
iconic movie cars, and this particular Lotus is certainly up
there amongst the most famous cars of all time," RM Managing
Director Max Girardo said in a statement.
The auction house previously sold the Aston Martin DB5 used
by Sean Connery as James Bond in the "Goldfinger" and
"Thunderball" movies for 2.9 million pounds in 2010.
($1 = 0.6398 British pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, edting by Paul Casciato)