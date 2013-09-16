BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's accounting watchdog said it has opened an investigation into whether PricewaterhouseCoopers was acting independently when it checked the books of UK house builder Berkeley Group Holdings.
The Financial Reporting Council said on Monday the probe will look at PwC's audit of Berkeley's financial statements for the year that ended April 30, 2012, as a result of a former PwC partner joining Berkeley's board.
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: