By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON Aug 7 Finance minister George Osborne
has nailed his colours to the mast of austerity, but as
recession deepens investors see some room for Britain to slow
the pace of spending cuts and allow stimulus without becoming
the bond market's next pariah.
While investors and analysts welcome Osborne's commitment to
balancing the books over the next five years, there is a growing
feeling that he could afford to go easier on deficit reduction,
even if it led to the loss of Britain's top notch credit rating.
"Some modest easing of austerity or lengthening of the time
over which it occurs would be seen as reasonable, but certainly
any more material U-turn would be taken badly," said John
Stopford, head of fixed income at Investec Asset Management,
which holds some 471 million pounds in British government debt.
With the interest rates, or yields, Britain has to pay on
new borrowing at record lows, Trevor Greetham, director of asset
allocation at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, said Osborne should
borrow to invest in projects to stimulate the economy.
"If the economy responds to the stimulus, the increase in
tax revenues could more than offset the additional cost," he
said. "The markets are sending a clear signal that there is
substantially more headroom on government borrowing than we are
sometimes led to believe."
The Bank of England's readiness to buy up British debt under
its quantitative easing programme, and safe-haven inflows which
are being spurred by the euro zone crisis, would also support
demand for gilts.
Yields on benchmark 10-year gilts are only slightly above
their record low of 1.408 percent hit on July 23 and far below
the 3 percent seen two years ago. Over the same period, yields
on Spain's debt have risen to nearly 7 percent, from 4 percent.
Sticking to the original austerity plan still has prominent
supporters. Angel Gurria, who heads the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development, said late last month that
markets would come down on Britain "like a ton of bricks" if it
wavered on deficit reduction.
And a majority of economists polled by Reuters in July,
after news of the economy's unexpectedly sharp contraction in
the second quarter, said the government should not loosen fiscal
policy.
Markets, however, are increasingly worried that Britain's
economic slump is reducing tax receipts, making it harder for
the government to bring its spending in line with its earnings.
Deputy finance minister Danny Alexander said on Monday that
the country's triple-A credit rating was not the "be-all and
end-all", remarks analysts said could be aimed at preparing
investors for a potential rating downgrade as deficit-reduction
targets become more difficult to reach.
Many investors say they would accept a temporary rise in
Britain's public sector net debt-to-GDP ratio above the peak of
76.3 percent forecast by the independent Office for Budget
Responsibility. The ratio stood at 67.3 percent in the 2011-12
fiscal year.
Some would prefer stimulus measures that do not show up on
the government's balance sheet such as investment guarantees,
similar to those announced recently in infrastructure.
Others would be happy for the authorities to directly fund
projects, such as construction of affordable housing or schemes
to improve power supply and transport.
On balance, analysts are less keen on steps such as
temporary tax cuts, aimed at giving the economy a quick boost.
CREDIBILITY AT STAKE
Market watchers agree, however, that any fiscal loosening
would be a tough balancing act for the government.
"Credibility is easy to break but very difficult to form,"
said Anthony O'Brien, fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley.
Britain's credibility is made more precarious by the fact
that its budget deficit - at 8.6 percent of GDP according to the
International Monetary Fund's latest figures for 2011 - is among
the highest in Europe, noted Melanie Bowler, economist at
Moody's Analytics, a sister company to the ratings agency.
On the other hand, Britain has its own central bank,
prepared to buy the government's debt and hold the benchmark
interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent.
In comparison, euro zone member France pays 2 percent on its
10-year debt despite a budget gap of just 5.2 percent of GDP.
The IMF noted in its recent assessment of Britain that
borrowing costs in rich countries with their own central banks
were only weakly related to deficit and debt levels.
The fund also pointed to the muted market reaction after
Osborne said last November that it would take until 2017, two
years longer than initially forecast, to wipe out Britain's
budget deficit.
Rating agencies may be less lenient, however. Both Moody's
Investors Service and Fitch already have a negative outlook for
Britain's triple-A debt rating, warning that it could lose it if
the government relaxes its fiscal stance.
But many doubt a downgrade would be very damaging in
practice as few countries still have the top rating.
Britain's credit rating is also of less importance to the
dominant buyers of gilts - domestic investors - who buy the
bonds to hedge their liabilities in local currency, said Moyeen
Islam, fixed-income strategist at Barclays.
"If the triple-A rating were to be lost, it may be more of a
symbolic than market event," he said.
Indeed, domestic investors, such as pension funds and
insurance companies, would welcome higher returns on long-dated
gilts. A rise in 30-year yields to around 3.35-3.40 percent from
the current 2.90 percent would attract buyers, according to
Islam. That would in turn keep a lid on yields.