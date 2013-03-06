LONDON, March 6 New car sales in Britain rose an annual 7.9 percent in February, boosted by the highest increase in private consumer demand in three years, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers said the rise - the 12th successive month of growth - was on a par with average growth posted during the last three months, and above the 6.4 percent average growth posted in the last 12 months.

"UK new car registrations have risen every month for the last year," said Mike Baunton, Interim Chief Executive, SMMT.

"February is traditionally a low volume month as motorists look forward to the plate-change in March, but attractive new car deals are sustaining the market." (Reporting by Christina Fincher Editing by Maria Golovnina)