BRIEF-Xinxiang Chemical Fiber to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
LONDON, March 6 New car sales in Britain rose an annual 7.9 percent in February, boosted by the highest increase in private consumer demand in three years, industry figures showed on Wednesday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers said the rise - the 12th successive month of growth - was on a par with average growth posted during the last three months, and above the 6.4 percent average growth posted in the last 12 months.
"UK new car registrations have risen every month for the last year," said Mike Baunton, Interim Chief Executive, SMMT.
"February is traditionally a low volume month as motorists look forward to the plate-change in March, but attractive new car deals are sustaining the market." (Reporting by Christina Fincher Editing by Maria Golovnina)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says its kitchen goods joint venture (JV), which was established by the company and Germany WMF Group GmbH (WMF), will transfer WMF and Silit brand sales business in Japan to Groupe SEB Japan, an affiliated company of WMF