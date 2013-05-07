LONDON May 7 New car sales in Britain were nearly 15 percent higher in April than a year ago, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders which said sales for 2013 would be stronger than it previously forecast.

New car registrations increased for the 14th month running to 163,357 units, up 14.8 percent on the year and the best April since 2008.

The industry body said attractive financing deals were supporting demand but noted April's rise had been flattered by the fact there were more sales days this year than last.

Car sales have been one of Britain's few economic bright spots over the past year. New registrations have risen strongly since the start of the year, in contrast to falls in Germany -- Europe's biggest car market -- and France.

"The UK new car market continues to perform surprisingly strongly, with volumes again increasing in April," said SMMT Interim Chief Executive Mike Baunton. "The UK continues to perform well ahead of the troubled Eurozone as consumer confidence, regular purchase cycles, attractive finance deals and wider market factors continue to make new car buying favourable for motorists."

The industry body revised up its full year sales forecast to 2.106 million units, a 3 percent rise on 2012 volumes. In January it forecast full year sales of 2.057 million.