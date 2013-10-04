By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON Oct 4 New car sales in Britain soared to
their highest level in more than five years last month, lifted
by a brighter outlook for the economy, attractive financing
deals and demand for new fuel-efficient models.
New car registrations surged 12.1 percent compared with a
year ago to 403,136 units, the Society of Motor Manufacturers
and Traders said on Friday.
That is the highest monthly level since March 2008, just
before Britain plunged into its deepest recession in
generations.
September is a key month for Britain's auto industry as it
marks a twice-yearly change in registration plates. Nonetheless,
the trade body and analysts think the improvement is unlikely to
tail off.
"As we head into the quieter months, I suspect we'll see
sales hold firm, keeping the UK market zooming ahead of our
European counterparts," said Richard Lowe, head of retail and
wholesale at Barclays.
Solid car trade in Britain contrasts with a decline in
Germany, Europe's biggest car market, and the gap between the
two is narrowing as a result.
So far this year, 1.79 million new cars have been sold in
Britain, compared with 2.22 million in Germany. The latter was 6
percent fewer than at the same point last year.
Ford's Fiesta claimed the top spot in Britain's
best-seller list in September, followed by General Motors-owned
Vauxhall's Corsa and Ford's Focus, reflecting motorists'
budget-conscious approach.
Britain's economy has shown signs of accelerating growth in
recent months after several patchy years, with rising optimism
unleashing pent-up consumer demand and boosting spending.
"This is the 19th consecutive month of steady growth (in car
sales) and, with fleet and business demand still to reach
pre-recession levels, we believe the performance to be
sustainable," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive.
Sales of new cars in Britain have been supported this year
by high fuel prices, low interest rates and compensation to
victims of a banking scandal.