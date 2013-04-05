LONDON, April 5 New car sales in Britain rose
5.9 percent in March compared with a year earlier, the Society
of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday, adding that
full-year numbers could exceed its forecast.
New car registrations increased for the 13th month in a row
to 394,806 units. They also rose 7.4 percent in the first three
months of 2013 compared with the first quarter of 2012.
"Despite ongoing economic concerns, consistent monthly
growth in the market is an encouraging sign of returning
consumer confidence as motorists are attracted to forecourts by
new models and the latest technologies," said Mike Baunton, SMMT
Interim Chief Executive.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)