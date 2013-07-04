LONDON, July 4 New car sales in Britain rose
13.4 percent in June compared with a year earlier, the Society
of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.
New car registrations increased for the 16th consecutive
month to 214,957 units.
Many buyers are returning to the market having held off on
purchasing new cars, while attractive finance deals and more
fuel-efficient models are also driving growth, SMMT said.
"While there are still potential challenges ahead, recent
robust growth suggests that the market is on course to perform
well ahead of 2012 levels," said Mike Baunton, SMMT Interim
Chief Executive.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)