LONDON Oct 4 New car sales in Britain soared 12.1 percent on the year in September to the highest number in more than five years, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.

September is a key month for the auto industry as it marks a twice-yearly change in registration plates.

New car registrations rose to 403,136 units - the highest level since March 2008.

"The UK market is reflecting growing economic confidence," said Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive.

"Robust private demand has played a major role in this growth, with customers attracted by exciting, increasingly fuel-efficient new models which offer savings in the cost of ownership." (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by William Schomberg)