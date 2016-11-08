LONDON Nov 8 British workers at BMW's
Mini and Rolls-Royce car plants have backed strike action in a
consultative ballot over plans by the German automaker to close
the firm's final salary pensions, a union said on Tuesday.
Over 4,000 employees who are members of the Unite union at
five locations, including the Mini plant in Oxford and
Rolls-Royce facility in Goodwood, were asked whether they wanted
to take industrial action.
Unite said turnout was 75 percent and 96 percent had voted
in favour.
"Unite will now be making arrangements to move to a full
statutory industrial action ballot which, given the strength of
feeling, could result in industrial action in the coming
months," it said in a statement.
BMW wants to close its two final salary pension schemes from
June next year and move all staff to a less generous scheme
which new starters have been part of since 2014.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)