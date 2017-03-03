LONDON, March 3 British workers at BMW's
Mini and Rolls-Royce car plants are to be balloted for
strike action over plans by the German automaker to close the
firm's final salary pension schemes, Britain's biggest trade
union said on Friday.
BMW wants to close two final salary schemes and move all
staff to less generous pension provision which new starters have
been part of since 2014.
Workers backed strike action in a consultative ballot which
took place late last year with a new vote for industrial action
to begin shortly whilst talks continue with the
firm.
"BMW bosses would do well to heed the growing sense of
betrayal over their broken pension promises, which have already
seen 96 per cent of workers saying they would take industrial
action in a consultative ballot," Unite General Secretary Len
McCluskey said in a statement.
Roughly 4,500 Unite members workers who are part of the BMW
occupational pension scheme at five British sites, including the
firm's car plants, are due to be balloted from Mar. 10, with the
vote due to close on Mar. 31.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)