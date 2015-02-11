LONDON Feb 10 Britons will from next summer be
joined on the roads by driverless cars, after the government
gave the go-ahead for the vehicles to be tested on public roads
in a bid to encourage companies developing the technology to
invest in the country.
Driverless car testing will be restricted to vehicles with a
person present and able to take control should the need arise,
Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) said.
The DfT said on Wednesday that after carrying out a review
into driverless cars, it found there were no legal barriers to
the technology being tested on British roads.
It is now working on a code of practice for driverless cars,
due to be published in the spring, with vehicles expected to be
tested on roads across the country from the summer.
Britain's auto industry has been growing strongly -- the
value of British car exports has doubled in the past 10 years --
and lawmakers hope that driverless car technology could help
sustain the sector in the decades to come.
"I want Britain to be at the forefront of this exciting new
development, to embrace a technology that could transform our
roads and open up a brand new route for global investment,"
Transport Minister Claire Perry said in a statement.
The driverless car industry globally is expected to be worth
about 900 billion pounds ($1.37 trillion) by 2025, according to
the UK government, with traditional carmakers such as Daimler
vying with technology firms such as Google.
The testing of driverless cars on public roads follows a
government investment of 19 million pounds in the technology in
four British towns.
Perry is due to be at an event later on Wednesday where a
driverless pod and a vehicle developed by defence company BAE
Systems will be showcased.
($1 = 0.6564 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)