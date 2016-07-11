LONDON, July 11 Britain launched a consultation
on Monday on changes to insurance rules and motoring regulations
as it pursues its plans to allow driverless cars to take to the
streets by 2020.
The market for autonomous driving is worth 900 billion
pounds ($1.29 trillion) worldwide, according to the government,
but needs to overcome legal obstacles including determining who
would be responsible in the event of an accident.
Finance minister George Osborne announced plans in March to
test vehicles on motorways and said the government would bring
forward proposals to remove regulatory barriers to the
technology.
On Monday, Britain's business and transport ministries said
they aimed to sweep away rules which block driverless cars
including those in its Highway Code, a set of rules and
information which must be followed by motorists.
"Insurance law will be changed so that, in the future,
motorists who have handed control to their 'self-driving' cars
can be insured properly," the government said on its website.
"The Highway code and regulations are to be altered so
advanced driver-assistance systems that change lanes on the
motorway and park the vehicle by remote control can be used
safely," it added.
A spokesman said cars with autonomous technology would still
need to have a driver present, who could take control of the
wheel if needed. The consultation will close in mid-September.
Alphabet Inc unit Google is among the firms which
want to eventually deploy fully autonomous vehicles without
human controls, and major automakers are racing to develop
vehicles that can drive themselves at least part of the time.
Britain will also launch a competition for a further 30
million pounds ($39 million) for research and development of
innovative connected and autonomous vehicle technologies.
