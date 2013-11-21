LONDON Nov 21 British car production rose last
month at its fastest rate so far this year, with most of the
growth destined for domestic consumption rather than export, the
industry's trade body said on Thursday.
Britain built 160,854 cars last month, 17 percent more than
in October 2012, the biggest year-on-year increase so far this
year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and
Traders (SMMT).
Car production so far this year stands at 1.286 million, 5.4
percent more than at the same point in 2012.
Car manufacturers are also increasing investment in
production in Britain. Earlier this week BMW unveiled a new Mini
to be built at its Oxford motorworks.
More than 80 percent of the cars built in Britain are
destined for export, but the vast bulk of the rise in production
this year has been driven by domestic demand aided by cheap
finance deals and rising consumer confidence.
SMMT figures earlier this month showed that car sales in
Britain so far this year are 10.2 percent higher than at the
same point in 2012, making the country a bright spot in an
otherwise gloomy European landscape for auto sales.