LONDON Dec 5 British car sales in November were
7 percent higher than a year earlier, and total sales for the
year to date were up 9.9 percent compared to the same point in
2012, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on
Thursday.
Some 159,581 new cars were registered in November, and sales
for the year to date totalled 2.11 million, above the 2.04
million sold in all of 2012 and confirming Britain's position as
Europe's healthiest major auto market.
"With the UK economy looking increasingly positive, we can
expect strong underlying demand for new cars to continue into
2014, with volumes set to match or surpass those seen this
year," said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.
Ford's Fiesta, Focus supermini and mid-sized models
topped sales for November and 2013 as a whole, followed by
General Motors' Vauxhall Astra and Corsa brands.
Volkswagen's mid-sized Golf was the best-selling
European model.
* For the full report, see: here
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Susan Fenton)