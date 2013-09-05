LONDON, Sept 5 British car sales rose by an
annual 10.9 percent in August, the 18th consecutive month of
growth, though at a slightly slower pace than the previous
month, the country's auto industry trade body said on Thursday.
Some 65,937 new cars were registered, down sharply from
162,000 in July - when sales grew by an annual 12.7 percent - as
motorists waited for September's biannual change in number
plates, which in Britain identify the year of registration.
"This is great news for an industry that has been carefully
balancing supply with demand, and with the new plate change,
growing consumer confidence and attractive packages, I think
we'll be in for a good autumn," said Richard Lowe, head of
retail & wholesale banking at Barclays.
Last month the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
revised up its forecast for total UK car sales this year to
2.216 million, 8.4 percent more than in 2012.
Car sales have risen robustly in Britain in contrast to the
most of continental Europe, and picked up long before a broader
resumption in consumer spending that has helped drive an
unexpectedly strong economic recovery this year.
Europe's ailing car market grew in annual terms for only the
second time this year in July.
Ford's Fiesta supermini was the top selling model in
the UK in August, followed by General Motors's mid-sized
Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen's Golf.