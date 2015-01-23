LONDON Jan 23 British car production rose to
its highest level since 2007 last year, up 1.2 percent to 1.528
million cars, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
said on Friday.
The growth was driven by strong domestic demand, as exports
fell slightly, something SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes blamed
on a weaker than expected recovery in the euro zone and
elsewhere.
"More than 7 billion pounds ($10.5 billion) of investment
into UK production facilities has been announced in the past two
years, and we are now seeing the effects as new models begin
production -- with more expected in 2015," Hawes said.
Britain is a major centre for manufacturers such as Jaguar
Land Rover, BMW, Nissan, Honda
, Toyota and General Motors.
($1 = 0.6671 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)