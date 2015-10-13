LONDON Oct 13 Britain will build around 1.8
million cars in 2017, less than originally expected, due to more
sluggish growth in Europe, industry body the Society for Motor
Manufacturers and Traders said on Tuesday.
A spokesman at the SMMT told Reuters last month that the
group forecast car output of 1.95 million cars in 2017, but
Chief Executive Mike Hawes said on Tuesday that the figure would
be "something in the order of 1.8 million cars."
He said that the industry would by 2020 beat the record of
1.92 million cars set in 1972, potentially several years later
than originally expected.
"We had an expectation that Europe would grow much more
rapidly out of recession than it has done," Hawes told
reporters.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Kate Holton; editing by
William Schomberg)