LONDON Oct 4 British car sales rose by a
stronger-than-expected 8.2 percent on the year in September, a
key month for the auto industry as it marks a twice-yearly
change in vehicle registration plates.
Car registrations in September rose to 359,612 from 332,476
a year earlier - exceeding expectations by more than 26,000 cars
- the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders industry
association said on Thursday.
"Although the economic outlook remains challenging, we are
starting to see a tentative return of consumer confidence as
motorists explore new products and the latest fuel-efficient
technologies," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.
