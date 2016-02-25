LONDON Feb 25 British car production rose 8 percent year-on-year in January, boosted by strong demand from overseas, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday.

A total of 137,552 cars were built last month, with a 10 percent increase in the number of vehicles produced for export and a 3 percent rise in the amount of cars destined for the domestic market.

Around four in five cars built in Britain are exported.

"January's figures mark an encouraging start to the year for the UK car industry, following an impressive 2015," Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.

"We expect output to continue growing in the coming years as the industry benefits from continuing investment, but much will depend on global economic and political conditions and consumer confidence." (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)