LONDON, Sept 25 British car production fell by
more than 20 percent in August because of the timing of holidays
and repairs to a major plant but output so far in 2014 remains
ahead of last year, an industry body said on Thursday.
Car production fell last month by 22 percent, with 71,000
cars built in Britain against 91,000 in August 2013, according
to the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) which
said major factories shut for longer than last year.
Britain's biggest facility, Nissan's factory at
Sunderland in northeast England, closes every summer for two
weeks. This year, Nissan said an extra week of that period fell
in August rather than July.
The plant, which built one in three of Britain's 1.5 million
cars in 2013, produced an average of 2,000 cars a day last year,
meaning the extra week in August is likely to have represented
a fall of around 10,000 vehicles.
Repairs to presses cut production by a further 7,400 cars
last month according to Nissan, meaning the marque accounted for
the bulk of the decline in August.
Car production overall has risen year-on-year in Britain
since the financial crisis of 2008-9 during which output and
sales nosedived, prompting the government to support the
industry through a car scrappage scheme.
So far this year, output is up 1 percent with SMMT CEO Mike
Hawes saying he was confident Britain was on course to continue
its strong performance despite the drop last month.
"The UK automotive sector in the midst of a renaissance," he
said.
"Global demand for quality UK-built products is at an
unprecedented level, with significant investments into UK
production facilities from government and industry."
Further growth is expected from new models including BMW's
Mini 5 door and Jaguar Land Rover's Jaguar
XE, launched earlier this month, as well as from models rolled
out in the last year such as Honda's Civic Tourer
estate.
Britain is expected to build 2 million cars in 2017
according to SMMT forecasts, surpassing an all-time high of 1.92
set in 1972.
