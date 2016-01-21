LONDON Jan 21 British car output hit a 10-year
high in 2015, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
said on Thursday, but fell short of an industry forecast due
partly to falling demand in Russia and China.
Output rose 3.9 percent to 1.59 million cars last year, the
highest since 2005, helped by a 9 percent increase in the number
of models produced by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which
overtook Nissan to become Britain's biggest automaker.
JLR, which had its first full-year production of its
Discovery Sport sports utility vehicle last year and began
building its XE sports sedan, made nearly 490,000 cars, just
under a third of the national total.
Production of BMW's Mini cars in Oxford and Toyota
vehicles in central England also rose significantly.
Just over three quarters of British-built cars are sold
abroad with demand from the EU, Britain's largest export market,
rising 11.3 percent, helping to offset a 37.5 percent drop in
exports to China and a 70 percent fall to Russia.
SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes saw problems including over
a British referendum on whether to remain in the EU, which
accounts for nearly 60 percent of exports.
"Europe is our biggest trading partner and the UK's
membership of the European Union is vital for the automotive
sector in order to secure future growth and jobs," he said.
Nissan recorded a 4.7 percent drop in output at its north of
England plant last year and its manufacturing chief in Europe
told Reuters that Russia, which was its most important foreign
destination in 2014, was now "impossible" to export to.
"Russia used to be our biggest market and because of the
currency effect we stopped shipping cars into Russia," Colin
Lawther said, citing the weakening of the rouble over the last
18 months during which Western sanctions have been imposed.
Overall British exports rose 2.7 percent in 2015 but the
number of models exported to China, Britain's third-biggest
market, fell sharply as an economic slowdown hit car demand.
The drops in both Russia and China contributed to the
British car industry failing to meet an industry forecast of
building 1.66 million cars last year.
In October, the trade body also pushed back a longer term
goal of building a record number of cars by 2017.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)