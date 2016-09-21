LONDON, Sept 22 British car production rose 9.1
percent in August compared with the same month last year, an
industry body said on Thursday, cautioning future growth would
depend on Britain continuing to trade competitively after its
vote to leave the European Union.
Output rose to 109,004 vehicles last month, the highest for
14 years, with 75 percent of cars built in Britain sold to
overseas markets, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
(SMMT) said.
Britain's overwhelmingly foreign-owned car industry backed
remaining in the European Union due to the benefits of
tariff-free trade and standardised regulations.
But investment decisions in the sector often occur several
years before models roll off the production line, meaning the
effect of the June 23 vote may not be felt until the end of the
decade and beyond.
"Future success depends on continued investment in plant and
products and that in turn depends on the UK maintaining
internationally competitive business and trading conditions,"
SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.
Britain is not expected to trigger official divorce
proceedings from the EU, which are due to last two years, until
early 2017.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)