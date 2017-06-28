LONDON, June 29 British car production fell 9.7
percent in May as some major manufacturers reached the end of
older product lines and prepared to begin building newer models,
an industry body said on Thursday.
Output stood at 136,119 last month, the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said, with exports accounting
for around 80 percent of demand as automakers prepare for the
introduction of newer vehicle types.
Jaguar Land Rover is rolling out its new Velar
sport utility vehicle, Honda's Civic Type R hatchback
will be exported to more markets and a range of Nissan
models are all expected to boost figures in the months ahead.
But the highly successful industry, which is on course for
record output by the end of the decade, remains concerned that
Britain's exit from the European Union could harm plants by
imposing tariffs and border checks on vehicles and components.
"Maintaining our current open trade links with Europe, our
biggest market, and further developing global markets is vital
for this sector," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.
