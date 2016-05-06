LONDON May 6 British new car registrations rose
to their highest level in 13 years last month, rising 2 percent
compared with a year ago to 189,505 units, the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.
Petrol car registrations rose 3.4 percent from last year and
26.8 percent for alternative-fuel vehicles. Diesel car
registrations slipped slightly.
"Consumer confidence remains high as buyers continue to
capitalise on attractive finance deals, although this could be
affected by political and economic uncertainty in the coming
months," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Gareth Jones)