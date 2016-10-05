LONDON Oct 5 British new car registrations rose by less than 2 percent year-on-year in September, one of two months each year when new licence plates are issued, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will publish the final figures at 0800 GMT but it said sales rose marginally in September, a month which typically accounts for about 20 percent of annual car sales.

In 2015, new car registrations jumped 8.6 percent from a year earlier to 462,517, the highest on record for a September.

Registrations in Britain, Europe's second-largest car market, are due to reach a record 2.64 million this year, slightly higher than last year's high of 2.63 million cars, according to an SMMT forecast.

Although sales have continued to grow since Britons voted to leave the European Union in June, demand from private consumers has dropped in the last five months with overall registrations supported by a rising number of business purchases. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by David Clarke)