LONDON Oct 5 British new car registrations rose
by less than 2 percent year-on-year in September, one of two
months each year when new licence plates are issued, preliminary
industry data showed on Wednesday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will publish
the final figures at 0800 GMT but it said sales rose marginally
in September, a month which typically accounts for about 20
percent of annual car sales.
In 2015, new car registrations jumped 8.6 percent from a
year earlier to 462,517, the highest on record for a September.
Registrations in Britain, Europe's second-largest car
market, are due to reach a record 2.64 million this year,
slightly higher than last year's high of 2.63 million cars,
according to an SMMT forecast.
Although sales have continued to grow since Britons voted to
leave the European Union in June, demand from private consumers
has dropped in the last five months with overall registrations
supported by a rising number of business purchases.
