LONDON, June 8 A jump in private demand drove a
7.9 percent rise in British new car sales in May compared to a
year ago, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on
Friday, in a sign that consumers are regaining confidence.
The overall percentage increase - which resulted in 162,288
new car registrations last month - was the strongest in almost
two years as private demand rose 14.3 percent.
Total new car sales between January and May were 2.6 percent
up on a year earlier, according to the industry body.
"May's 7.9 percent increase in new car registrations is good
news for the motor industry and the UK economy, particularly the
steady growth in demand from private buyers," said Paul Everitt,
SMMT Chief Executive.
"The consistent climb in new car registrations during the
first five months of the year suggests that confidence is
returning, despite financial uncertainty in the euro zone."