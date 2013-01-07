LONDON Jan 7 British new car registrations rose 3.7 percent on the year in December as private demand jumped, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Monday.

There were 123,557 new registrations last month. That took the total for 2012 to 2.04 million cars, the highest since 2008, and a rise of 5.3 percent on 2011, the fastest rise since 2001, the trade group said.

"The market grew at its fastest rate for 11 years with innovative, fuel-efficient cars keeping buyers in showrooms," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.

"Looking ahead to 2013, we anticipate the market will hold firm."