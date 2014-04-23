LONDON, April 24 British car production returned
to growth in March after some automakers completed retooling to
make new models, an industry body said on Thursday, in another
sign of momentum in the country's manufacturing sector.
Output reached more than 142,000 units last month, an
increase of 12 percent compared with March 2013, the Society of
Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. In 2014 so far, production
is nearly 3 percent higher than a year earlier, it said.
Output fell earlier this year as carmakers such as Jaguar
Land Rover, Nissan and BMW adjusted
production lines to manufacture new models, an SMMT spokesman
said.
Britain's car market has been boosted by the turnaround in
the country's economy and recovering demand in Europe, which
accounts for about half of the country's automobile exports.
Car production accounts for about 15 percent of Britain's
overall manufacturing output in terms of value.
