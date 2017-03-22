LONDON, March 22 The Chinese-owned maker of
London's black cabs opened a new factory in central England on
Wednesday to produce electric taxis which it also hopes to sell
overseas for the first time to cities keen on the famous brand
and concerned about pollution.
The London Taxi Company plant near the city of Coventry is
Britain's first electric vehicle factory and will help the firm
to expand overseas as part of a 300 million pound ($375 million)
investment.
The move is the latest stage in the turnaround of a company
which was saved from bankruptcy just over four years ago by
China's Geely and is also a welcome boost for Britain
as it prepares to start divorce proceedings from the European
Union.
"This plant, and the related investment, is just one symbol
of my own and the wider Chinese confidence in the UK," Geely
Chairman Li Shufu wrote in an article in Britain's Daily
Telegraph.
The first electric taxi to be built in the factory will go
on sale in Britain in late 2017 with sales in Europe due at the
start of next year.
From January, all new cabs in London have to be
zero-emissions capable, meaning they cannot be diesel and must
be either fully electric or hybrid, according to rules
introduced by the mayor of London.
Executives from the taxi maker, which traces its origins
back to 1899 and was bought by Geely in 2013, have visited
cities such as Oslo, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin in recent
months, but have yet to decide on the first foreign market.
"Today marks the rebirth of the London Taxi Company. A
company with a singular vision; to design and build dedicated
urban commercial vehicles that can operate without emissions in
cities around the world and bring down running costs for
drivers," said Chief Executive Chris Gubbey.
($1 = 0.8012 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Keith Weir)