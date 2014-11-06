LONDON Nov 6 British new car registrations in
October rose 14.2 percent compared with a year earlier, the
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday,
passing the 2 million mark for the year to date for the first
time since 2007.
Sales hit 179,714 units, the industry body said, as
Britain's buoyant market continues to benefit from sales made on
cheap credit and heads towards 2.46 million new registrations
for the year.
October's year-on-year growth was much stronger than
September's rate of 5.6 percent - though September is a much
bigger month for outright sales due to seasonal factors.
However the pace of growth appears to be slowing sharply
with the SMMT saying it expected 2015 full-year sales to reach
2.49 million units and remain flat in 2016, which would mark an
end to the rapid rise in new car sales in Britain - a rare
bright spot for the European auto industry in recent years.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)