LONDON Nov 6 British new car registrations in October rose 14.2 percent compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday, passing the 2 million mark for the year to date for the first time since 2007.

Sales hit 179,714 units, the industry body said, as Britain's buoyant market continues to benefit from sales made on cheap credit and heads towards 2.46 million new registrations for the year.

October's year-on-year growth was much stronger than September's rate of 5.6 percent - though September is a much bigger month for outright sales due to seasonal factors.

However the pace of growth appears to be slowing sharply with the SMMT saying it expected 2015 full-year sales to reach 2.49 million units and remain flat in 2016, which would mark an end to the rapid rise in new car sales in Britain - a rare bright spot for the European auto industry in recent years. (Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)