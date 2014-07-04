BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
LONDON, July 4 British new car registrations in June rose 6.2 percent compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday.
Registrations totalled 228,291 units, the SMMT said. It said the market was on track for 2.4 million new car registrations in 2014. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.