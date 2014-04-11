LONDON, April 11 A British subsidiary of U.S.
clearing and settlement agency Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation (DTCC) is doubling the number of staff at its
headquarters to meet growing demand from firms grappling with
new trade reporting regulations.
Avox, which validates and maintains legal entity reference
data for clients including major banks, asset managers and
insurance companies worldwide, said on Friday it would hire more
than 200 new employees within two years at its office in
Wrexham, north Wales.
Regulators are hoping that gathering legal entity reference
data, which identifies parties to transactions, will give a
clearer picture of where risk lies in an opaque part of the
financial system.
Global regulators have imposed new rules intended to shine
more light on the $700 trillion derivatives market and the
complex products that were at the heart of the financial crisis.
New European Union rules took effect in February, requiring
anyone who trades derivatives in the bloc to report their
transactions to one of six new bodies called trade repositories,
including DTCC.
Each trade report involves up to 80 pieces of data to
provide regulators with detailed information to help stop risky
derivatives positions building up.
The U.S. introduced mandatory reporting in 2012. Its rules
are narrower, with only one party of an off-exchange trade
having to report.
Mark Davies, general manager and head of Avox, said the
company's client base has grown by 35 percent in the last year.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Hugh Lawson)