LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The hospital that treated Charlie Gard, the British baby at the heart of a bitter legal dispute over his care who died on Friday, sent its condolences to the baby's parents.

"Everyone at Great Ormond Street Hospital sends their heartfelt condolences to Charlie’s parents and loved ones at this very sad time," a hospital spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin, writing by William James, editing by Larry King)