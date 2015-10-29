(Corrects date to Oct 29 from Oct 28)
Oct 29 Britain's 'bad bank', which is running
down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said it repaid 500
million pounds ($763 million) to the government in the six
months ended September.
UK Asset Resolution Ltd (UKAR), a state-run 'zombie bank'
that does not take on new business, said it had now returned
14.6 billion pounds, or 30 percent of the loan to the
government. (bit.ly/1Gy9ZFz)
UKAR said it had reduced the size of its balance sheet by
8.5 billion pounds during the period.
UKAR is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford
& Bingley, which were nationalised during the financial crisis
of 2007 to 2009.
UKAR said its first-half underlying pretax profit fell to
612.1 million pounds, from 692.9 million pounds a year earlier.
