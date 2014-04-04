LONDON, April 4 Britain has appointed agents to
find a tenant for the country's historic Portsmouth dockyard,
which is due to be vacated by BAE Systems by the end of
the year as the defence contractor shuts its shipbuilding
activities in the city.
BAE's announcement in November last year, which will affect
940 jobs, signalled the potential end of more than 500 years of
shipbuilding in Portsmouth on England's south coast. The company
plans to consolidate operations at its yards in Glasgow,
Scotland.
Property consultants Lambert Smith Hampton said on Friday it
will market the 13-hectare site to companies in Britain and
abroad, and expects considerable interest from those operating
in marine, defence, aerospace and general engineering sectors.
It said it had already approached possible tenants about the
site, which is within the city's Royal Navy base.
A prospectus published by the Ministry of Defence estimated
the site's rateable value - the annual rental value on the open
market - at 3.47 million pounds ($5.76 million). It said the
site's use would need to meet security requirements, and that it
was keen to preserve jobs affected by BAE's departure.
($1 = 0.6028 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)