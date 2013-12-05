* Businessman on trial in UK over alleged Bahrain bribery
* Court sees letter from Bahraini deputy prime minister
* Witness says Serious Fraud Office not swayed by letter
* Sensitive trial comes at time of unrest in Bahrain
LONDON, Dec 5 A deputy prime minister of Bahrain
sought to intervene in a British bribery prosecution by writing
to the head of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and to the British
government's legal adviser, a London court heard on Thursday.
Lawyers said Jawad bin Salem al-Urayed wrote about the case
of Victor Dahdaleh, a businessman accused of paying some $67
million in bribes to former managers of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba)
in return for a cut of contracts worth over $3 billion.
One of Britain's biggest bribery trials for years, the case
involves allegations of corruption at senior levels of
government and business in Bahrain, a sensitive issue at a time
of political unrest in the secretive Gulf kingdom.
British-Canadian national Dahdaleh has pleaded not guilty to
eight charges brought by the SFO relating to events between 1998
and 2006 at Alba, the world's fourth-largest aluminium smelter
which is majority-owned by the Bahraini state.
Reuters was unable to contact Urayed, one of five Bahraini
deputy prime ministers, for comment on the letter, which was
read out in court by Dahdaleh's lawyer Nicholas Purnell. The
prosecution did not dispute the authenticity of the letter,
addressed to the SFO director and the Attorney General.
"At the request of Allen & Overy (the London law firm then
acting for Dahdaleh), we hereby confirm that the board of
directors of Aluminium Bahrain knew of and approved all
contracts entered into by Alba, including knowing of and
approving payments made by Victor Dahdaleh," the letter said.
"This was entirely in accordance with Alba practice," it
added.
Those assertions are highly relevant to Dahdaleh's defence,
which is that he had "principal's consent" for the payments he
made to then Alba chairman Sheikh Isa Bin Ali Al Khalifa and to
then chief executive Bruce Hall.
Dahdaleh is charged under an old anti-bribery law from 1906
which says that payments are not corrupt if they are made by an
"agent" on behalf of a "principal" who consented.
The SFO's position is that the rightful principal was the
board of Alba and that it never approved the payments.
SFO'S RESPONSE
Sheikh Isa, who is named as a co-conspirator in the
indictment but is not taking part in the trial, has denied any
wrongdoing in a statement issued by a Paris-based lawyer.
Hall has pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to corrupt
and accepted that he was part of a criminal conspiracy with
Sheikh Isa and Dahdaleh. He is cooperating with the SFO.
Purnell put Urayed's letter to the SFO's case officer,
Sasi-Kanth Mallela, who was appearing as a witness on Thursday.
"This letter is capable of being read in a number of ways
... It doesn't mention the payments to Sheik Isa and Bruce
Hall," Mallela said, adding that it did not explain how Urayed
could have detailed knowledge of the affairs of the Alba board.
Mallela said he had received assurances from Alba's lawyers
at U.S. firm Akin Gump that Urayed was not in a position to make
such assertions about who knew or approved of what at Alba.
Mallela had later written to Allen & Overy to say that the
letter had not changed the SFO's position as it did not explain
how Urayed knew what he said he knew, nor did it indicate that
he was prepared to be interviewed about the issue by the SFO.
It is not the first time an SFO investigation into alleged
corruption in the Gulf has come under political pressure.
In 2006, a probe into a huge arms deal between British
defence group BAE Systems and Saudi Arabia was dropped after the
British government told the SFO it risked damaging national
security interests.
