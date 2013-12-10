* Serious Fraud Office calls off Dahdaleh prosecution
* Trial collapse is serious setback for demoralised agency
* Case addressed alleged high-profile corruption in Bahrain
* Judge expresses concern over conduct of case
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Dec 10 One of Britain's biggest
corruption trials in years came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday
when the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) called off the prosecution
of businessman Victor Dahdaleh in a further setback for its
already tarnished reputation.
The SFO had accused Dahdaleh of paying some $67 million in
bribes to former managers of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba),
including a member of Bahrain's royal family, between 1998 and
2006 in return for a cut of contracts worth over $3 billion.
The case involved allegations of corruption at senior levels
of government and business in Bahrain, a sensitive issue at a
time of political unrest in the secretive Gulf kingdom.
But the SFO's lead counsel told a London court there was no
longer a realistic prospect of conviction after two U.S. lawyers
who had played a crucial role in the case refused to testify in
court and a key witness changed his evidence.
The sudden collapse of Dahdaleh's trial, which began on Nov.
5 and had been expected to run into 2014, followed costly
blunders by the SFO in other high-profile cases that had piled
pressure on the agency to deliver notable convictions.
"I have taken matters up to the highest level at the Serious
Fraud Office and consulted the attorney general," said SFO
counsel Philip Shears as he announced the SFO's decision. The
attorney general is the British government's legal adviser.
Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith instructed the jury to return
'not guilty' verdicts on all eight counts before discharging
them.
"A MESS"
"Cases like this rock people's confidence to the core," said
legislator Emily Thornberry, the opposition Labour Party's
"shadow attorney general" or spokeswoman on judicial affairs.
"I am a critical friend and I want the Serious Fraud Office
to do well. But you have to tell the truth to friends. This is a
mess and they know it and they should have been able to see it
coming and it's very disappointing," she told Reuters.
Judge Loraine-Smith said he had asked the SFO to reconsider
its position on Thursday after becoming concerned about evidence
given earlier that day by SFO case officer Sasi-Kanth Mallela.
Mallela had told the court that the agency had delegated its
investigative duties in Bahrain to Alba's lawyers from the U.S.
firm Akin Gump. The American lawyers had provided documents and
witnesses to the SFO from the Alba side.
The judge said these lawyers, acting for Alba, were also
Dahdaleh's opponents in a "hotly contested" U.S. civil lawsuit,
raising questions about the SFO's reliance on them for evidence
to use against Dahdaleh in the British criminal trial.
"The defence have raised issues questioning Akin Gump's role
in the provision of assistance to the SFO, both as to what their
motives may have been in the dissemination of material and
assistance as to witnesses," Shears told the court.
"Their refusal to attend creates a situation where the trial
process cannot remedy the position and we accept unfairness now
exists for the defence," he said, adding that SFO Director David
Green had personally called the chair of Akin Gump to try and
secure their attendance, to no avail.
STATEMENT CHANGED
Several telephone messages and emails from Reuters seeking
comment from Akin Gump were not answered.
Shears said the other main reason for the SFO's decision was
that Bruce Hall, a former CEO of Alba who had pleaded guilty to
a conspiracy to corrupt with Dahdaleh, changed his evidence in
court from what he had said in his witness statement.
Outside court, Dahdaleh's lawyer, Neil O'May of Norton Rose
Fulbright, told reporters it was an emotional day for the
70-year-old businessman, who was "overwhelmed and relieved".
"He is concerned, and wishes those who have a supervisory
role, within the SFO and outside, to consider how it was that
part of the investigation was outsourced to a firm of American
lawyers who refused to attend court to give a full account of
their involvement," O'May said.
Dahdaleh admitted making payments to Alba managers but
pleaded 'not guilty', citing "principal's consent", a defence
available under Britain's Prevention of Corruption Act 1906.
In essence, his defence was that the payments were known of
and approved by those in authority at Alba and in the Bahraini
government, and were part of Bahraini custom and practice.
Dahdaleh was charged under that law because the alleged
offences pre-dated the Bribery Act 2010, under which the
"principal's consent" defence is no longer available.