* Government "out of touch", bake shop exec says
* Hike has been approved by parliament committee
By James Davey
LONDON, April 26 Hundreds of British bakers
wearing chefs hats and carrying placards converged on Prime
Minister David Cameron's official residence on Thursday to say
his plan for higher sales tax on their products was half baked.
Waving placards emblazoned with "Save our savouries. Say no
to VAT", the bakers stepped up the battle against a proposed
"pasty tax" by bringing with them petitions signed by nearly
half a million Britons demanding the government scrap plans to
slap a 20 percent sales tax on fresh-baked foods that are sold
warm, and are popular everyday quick meals for workers.
The proposed tax has been derided publicly and by the media
as showing how out of touch Cameron's Conservative-led
government is, especially after an attempt by Cameron to portray
himself as a pasty-eating man of the people backfired last
month.
The tax, proposed in finance minister George Osborne's
Budget speech last month, would be levied from Oct. 1 on
products currently zero-rated, such as sausage rolls, pies and
pasties - pastry pockets with a savoury filling - that are sold
at "above ambient air temperature".
"If the government think that this is a sensible thing to do
they are completely out of touch," Ken McMeikan, chief executive
of Greggs, Britain's largest food-on-the-go retailer
with 1,550 stores, told Reuters.
"I cannot think of a worse time for the government to
consider forcing ordinary, hard-working people to pay 20 percent
more for popular, everyday food, especially with the news
yesterday that the country is now officially in a double dip
recession," he said.
"We are fighting and we will go down to the bitter end on
this," added McMeikan, a former Tesco and Sainsbury's
executive and Royal Navy veteran of the Falklands War.
The National Association of Master Bakers fears the proposed
levy will cause job losses, particularly in Cornwall, southwest
England, where the "Cornish pasty" industry is worth more than
150 million pounds ($242 million) a year.
With consumers enduring meagre wage growth, government
austerity measures and growing job insecurity, opposition to the
"pasty tax" has galvanised, even prompting media tycoon Rupert
Murdoch to tweet on the matter ahead of his appearance at a
media inquiry this week.
Last week the proposed VAT hike was approved by a
parliamentary vote despite a sizeable rebellion of the coalition
government.
However, the Treasury has extended a consultation period on
the tax to May 18, raising opponents' hopes of a U-turn or
possible concessions.
"There is still a chance. They (the Treasury) still have
plenty of time to come up with a solution," said McMeikan, who
plans to seek a meeting with Osborne and Cameron.
If the Treasury does stick to its guns he fears the levy
will be unenforceable, create more anomalies rather than
resolving them, and lead to years of costly litigation.
"What they (the Treasury) haven't been able to explain is
what is ambient air temperature? How do we enforce this? How do
we charge customers fairly? And equally how do the Treasury know
we are charging it accurately and fairly?," he said.