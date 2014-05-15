LONDON May 15 British infrastructure company
Balfour Beatty said it had found no evidence of
systematic bribery or corruption in an investigation into
alleged "inappropriate activity" involving a 480 million pound
contract awarded by National Grid.
The company, which suspended three managers earlier this
month, said on Thursday it had launched a six-month
investigation after receiving an anonymous letter which alleged
individuals were getting payments in return for giving work to
subcontractors.
Balfour Beatty is carrying out gas pipeline replacement work
in the West Midlands and the northeast of the country on behalf
of British energy network operator National Grid.
The letter referred to conduct which allegedly began prior
to Balfour Beatty taking over the contract in April 2013, when a
number of existing employees were transferred across to the new
contract.
The company said it had found some evidence to suggest
payments amounting to less than 1,000 pounds may have been made
before it took over the contract and proof of what it called
"localised bullying".
The 105-year old firm added that it would be extremely
difficult for any employee working for the operational side of
its business to exert significant, improper influence on the
choice of a subcontractor for the contract.
It confirmed there had been no financial loss to National
Grid, customers or consumers.
National Grid has previously come under fire for breaching
its licence terms when it carried out gas pipeline replacement
work between 2005 and 2008.
In 2011, energy regulator Ofgem fined National Grid 8
million pounds for providing inaccurate information on gas mains
replacement work.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by David Evans)