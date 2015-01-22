(Adds Caplin response, details)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Jan 22 Britain's financial regulator has
fined and banned the former chief executive and compliance chief
of UK brokerage RP Martin for "compliance and cultural failings"
that it said permitted the alleged manipulation of Libor
benchmark interest rates.
In its first fine on individuals for failings related to a
sprawling, global investigation, the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) on Thursday fined former chief executive David Caplin
210,000 pounds ($319,000) and former compliance officer Jeremy
Kraft 105,000 pounds.
Both are also banned from holding senior financial
positions, as the regulator swings its spotlight from banks and
brokerages to individuals in a drive to rebuild shredded public
trust in market integrity.
The FCA has sent 11 notices to individuals to date warning
of enforcement action over failings related to Libor (London
interbank offered rate), used to help price roughly $450
trillion of financial products from derivatives to consumer
loans.
Along with international peers, the FCA has also fined top
banks and brokerages roughly $6 billion over a scandal that has
prompted U.S. and British prosecutors to charge 20 individuals
with criminal, fraud-related offences to date.
UK-based minnow RP Martin was hit by a 630,000 pound penalty
in 2014 for Libor-related misconduct -- avoiding a much higher
fine by pleading an inability to pay.
"Proper systems and controls were non-existent and there was
a culture at Martins where revenue came first and compliance was
seen as unimportant ...," said Georgina Philippou, the FCA's
acting director of enforcement and market oversight.
The FCA said Caplin, 54, and Kraft, 49, presided over a
business that allowed misconduct to continue undetected for
years, allowing a culture in which brokers provided lavish
entertainment to traders in return for commissions.
Caplin, widely known as "Mustard", was suspended in 2013
after two RP Martin employees were among the first arrested and
then charged in connection with the Libor investigation.
Caplin was the dominant force at RP Martin and tried to cast
the brokerage to new employees as a family to engender loyalty.
The FCA said he saw compliance as unnecessary bureaucracy and
resisted Kraft's attempts to involve himself with brokers.
The FCA said Kraft failed to challenge Caplin, delegated
compliance responsibilities to unqualified employees and failed
to seek advice and keep the FCA informed of compliance problems.
In an emailed statement, Caplin said he had acted at all
times in good faith. "It is a matter of regret that the problems
identified by the FCA occurred," he said.
Caplin and Kraft qualified for a 30 percent fine reduction
after settling at an early stage of the investigation.
($1 = 0.6591 pounds)
(Editing by Steve Slater and Mark Potter)