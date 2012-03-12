LONDON, March 12 Bangladeshi microfinance
pioneer Muhammad Yunus is gearing up for his latest assault on
poverty and welfare dependency - in Scotland.
The Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist hopes to raise 1
million pounds ($1.56 million) in coming months to open the
first European branch of his Grameen Bank in Glasgow by the end
of the summer.
Glasgow and surrounding parts of western Scotland have some
of the worst pockets of poverty in Britain. Life expectancy is
below the national average and some families have been on
welfare for three or four generations.
"If it works in Glasgow, it'll work anywhere," Colin
McCallum, assistant vice-principal of Glasgow Caledonian
University, which has a partnership with Yunus, said of his
microfinance model.
Yunus launched Grameen in Bangladesh in 1976 by lending $27
to 42 impoverished villagers. The organisation is now in more
than 40 countries and has made small loans totalling some $20
billion, usually to women, to help them set up a small business
so they can stand on their own feet.
Grameen America has lent $24 million to almost 8,000
borrowers since it opened in 2008.
Under its business plan for Glasgow, which will be overseen
by experienced managers from Bangladesh, Grameen expects to
raise 3 million pounds over three years and lend an average of
1,000 pounds to 1,500 borrowers at an interest rate of 19.8
percent a year.
Rushanara Ali, the UK opposition Labour Party's spokeswoman
for international development, welcomed the symbolism of experts
coming from a developing country to share their knowledge.
"If they've got solutions that work somewhere else, it
doesn't do us any harm to look at how we adapt them," Ali, who
was born in Bangladesh, told Reuters.
She and McCallum said overcoming an entrenched welfare
culture would be one of the biggest obstacles facing Grameen in
Scotland, not least because benefit payments are reduced if a
claimant earns income.
"There will be challenges here and we're not playing them
down," McCallum said. "But we ask the question: 'Why wouldn't it
work in the UK?'"
On a visit to Britain last week to meet supporters and
potential donors, Yunus said Grameen had no plans for now to set
up shop elsewhere in Europe.
"We don't plan. When we're invited, we come and help set it
up, like we are doing in Glasgow and as we did in New York, but
we don't bring money from Bangladesh to lend money here," he
told reporters.