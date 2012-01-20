LONDON Jan 20 Britain's economy is
broadly flat and growth is likely to be volatile for much of
2012, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent was quoted as
saying on Friday.
He also said that he expected inflation to keep falling and
that recently announced cuts in gas prices should help at the
margin.
"It is clear that the economy is broadly flat and therefore
growing less than its potential rate and that therefore -somehow
measured and broadly speaking - the degree of spare
capacity is probably growing," Broadbent said in an interview
with news-wire Market News International.
"If you look at the combination of hard data and surveys
over the past 6 months - they have been weaker for Q4 but then
marginally positive for December," he added.
Economists in a Reuters poll this week saw a 50 percent
chance of a recession in the UK and reckoned the central bank
would have to inject more stimulus into the economy to boost
growth.
The BoE restarted its programme of quantitative easing in
October with a 75 billion pound cash boost, and analysts reckon
it will announce a further 50 billion pounds in February, as
policymakers worry about the impact of the euro zone crisis on
Britain.
Some policymakers have expressed concern that to increase
the speed of gilt purchases could destabilise the gilt market,
but Broadbent said the pace of buying was "irrelevant".
"As far as I am concerned, I voted in October, and indeed
have voted every month, about the stock of purchases," he said.
"It is irrelevant to me how quickly you may buy them. I
could have voted for any stock at any point."