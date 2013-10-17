LONDON Oct 17 Complaints about the mis-selling of insurance on loans and mortgages may have peaked, the head of Britain's financial industry watchdog said on Thursday.

Natalie Ceeney, chief of the UK's Ombudsman Service - which steps in where banks and their customers cannot reach agreement - said it is currently receiving about 2,000 new complaints each working day and about two-thirds of its work relates to PPI.

That marks a slowdown from about 3,000 complaints a day at its peak, and backs up data from Britain's financial regulator on Wednesday which showed complaints against banks had fallen.

It will raise hopes that banks will not have to shell out billions of pounds more compensating customers mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI). Banks have so far set aside 16 billion pounds ($25 billion) to deal with what has become the most expensive consumer scandal in British history. The policies were meant to protect borrowers in the event of sickness or unemployment but were often sold to those who would have been ineligible to claim.