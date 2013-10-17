LONDON Oct 17 Complaints about the mis-selling
of insurance on loans and mortgages may have peaked, the head of
Britain's financial industry watchdog said on Thursday.
Natalie Ceeney, chief of the UK's Ombudsman Service - which
steps in where banks and their customers cannot reach agreement
- said it is currently receiving about 2,000 new complaints each
working day and about two-thirds of its work relates to PPI.
That marks a slowdown from about 3,000 complaints a day at
its peak, and backs up data from Britain's financial regulator
on Wednesday which showed complaints against banks had fallen.
It will raise hopes that banks will not have to shell out
billions of pounds more compensating customers mis-sold payment
protection insurance (PPI). Banks have so far set aside 16
billion pounds ($25 billion) to deal with what has become the
most expensive consumer scandal in British history. The policies
were meant to protect borrowers in the event of sickness or
unemployment but were often sold to those who would have been
ineligible to claim.